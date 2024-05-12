Punjab governor takes pride in being political worker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said he is a proud political worker, who has rose to the current position through continuous hard work.

Talking to the media after laying a wreath at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal here on Saturday, he said he would work for betterment of Punjab.

Earlier, Sardar Saleem Haider visited the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman, Mazar-e-Iqbal and Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri. He offered Nawafal on the premises of Bibi Pak Daman shrine, laid wreath at Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri shrine, offered Fateha and prayed for stability and development of the country.

At Iqbal's mausoleum, contingent of Rangers presented guard of honour to the Punjab governor.

The governor said: "As a representative of the federation, I will play a role in improving communication between the federation and the Punjab government."

Sardar Saleem said he was thankful to Allah Almighty for giving him the opportunity to serve people as the Punjab governor. He said he would also play the role of a bridge between the Muslim League-N and the People's Party. He said that in the larger interest of the country, all political parties should forget their differences and be on the same page.

He said in view of the situation in the country, it was important that the coalition government runs smoothly. He said that except for one party, all parties including the People's Party, Muslim League-N were responsible and patriotic and wanted stability in the country. The governor said that he wanted positive and good relations with all parties including the opposition.

Sardar Saleem Haider said the economic indicators of the country were improving and the prices of food items including flour and ghee were also decreasing, which was encouraging. He said the government was taking all possible measures for welfare of people. In response to another question, the governor said it was the responsibility of the government to solve problems of farmers.

He said he would draw attention of Punjab chief minister towards problems being faced by farmers regarding wheat. He said he was from the working class and he would try his best to open the doors of the Governor's House to the poor and the middle class. He said the welfare of the poor was a mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and he would carry it forward.