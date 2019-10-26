UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Governor Telephoned Usman Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Punjab Governor telephoned Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Punajb Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday contacted Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on phone.

During the telephonic conversation, it was decided to utilize all available resources for providing best medical facilities to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital.

The governor and chief minister also discussed the current situation regarding Nawaz Sharif's health and visit of Maryam Nawaz at Services Hospital to inquire about the health of Nawaz Sharif.

It was also decided that Maryam Nawaz Sharif would be allowed to visit Services Hospital for inquiring about Nawaz Sharif's health.

