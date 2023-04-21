Punjab Governor to meet public tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman would meet public tomorrow on first day of Eidul Fitr in Governor House.

According to official sources here on Friday, Governor House would open for people from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

During the time the Punjab Governor would meet people visiting the Governor House.

People were requested to bring their CNICs along with them and use Alhamra gate for entrance.