Open Menu

Punjab Governor, Turkish Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Trade Relations

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Punjab Governor, Turkish Ambassador discuss bilateral trade relations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Paçaci called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman here at Governor House on Wednesday to discuss issues of mutual interest as well as the ways and means to further enhance bilateral trade.

During the meeting, the Governor said that Pakistan and Turkiye have deep fraternal and historical relations, and both the countries always supported each other on international forums.

Balighur Rehman said that Pakistan wanted to benefit more from Turkiye's development in the field of science and technology, asserting that the trade between Turkiye and Pakistan needed to be further increased, besides promoting people to people contact between the two countries. There should also be exchanges of delegations of experts from different fields to benefit from each other's skills and experiences.

He also congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as the President of Turkiye and expressed his best wishes for him.

He said that Turkish people's confidence in the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a proof of his country's development and people's friendship.

On this occasion, Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet extended special thanks to Pakistan for helping the recent earthquake victims in Turkiye.

He said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited Turkiye in that difficult time.

The Ambassador said that Turkish companies are investing in transport sector of Pakistan. He said that investment in various sectors including education, agriculture, technology and tourism, would be increased further in Pakistan. He said that exchange programme of students and teachers in the higher education sector is also being improved.

The Turkish Ambassador also visited different parts of the historic building of the Governor's House.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Earthquake Prime Minister Technology Governor Exchange Education Punjab Agriculture Tayyip Erdogan From Best

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

17 minutes ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

2 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

2 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

2 hours ago
 US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

2 hours ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

2 hours ago
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

2 hours ago
 Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for touris ..

Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for tourists coming to Dir Lower

2 hours ago
 Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower ..

Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses up ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses upon special care for flood hit ..

2 hours ago
 47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

2 hours ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directs commissioners to mai ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan