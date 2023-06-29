Punjab Governor, Turkish Ambassador discuss bilateral trade relations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Paçaci called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman here at Governor House on Wednesday to discuss issues of mutual interest as well as the ways and means to further enhance bilateral trade.

During the meeting, the Governor said that Pakistan and Turkiye have deep fraternal and historical relations, and both the countries always supported each other on international forums.

Balighur Rehman said that Pakistan wanted to benefit more from Turkiye's development in the field of science and technology, asserting that the trade between Turkiye and Pakistan needed to be further increased, besides promoting people to people contact between the two countries. There should also be exchanges of delegations of experts from different fields to benefit from each other's skills and experiences.

He also congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as the President of Turkiye and expressed his best wishes for him.

He said that Turkish people's confidence in the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a proof of his country's development and people's friendship.

On this occasion, Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet extended special thanks to Pakistan for helping the recent earthquake victims in Turkiye.

He said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited Turkiye in that difficult time.

The Ambassador said that Turkish companies are investing in transport sector of Pakistan. He said that investment in various sectors including education, agriculture, technology and tourism, would be increased further in Pakistan. He said that exchange programme of students and teachers in the higher education sector is also being improved.

The Turkish Ambassador also visited different parts of the historic building of the Governor's House.