Punjab governor, US consul general discuss relations, Kashmir issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :US Consul General to Lahore Catherine Rodriguez met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed Pak-US relations, Kashmir issue and the war on terror during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday.

Acknowledging the US government's role in economic development of Pakistan, the governor said the bilateral ties were getting stronger with each passing day. He expressed the hope that US President Joe Biden would play his role in resolving the Kashmir issue, adding that India's war-mongering and atrocities on Kashmiris pose a serious threat to peace in the region. He said that regional peace was not possible unless the Kashmir issue was resolved as per the UN resolutions.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar said Pakistan's armed forces and people had rendered great sacrifices in the war against terrorism, adding that the world should acknowledge Pakistan's efforts for the establishment of peace in the region.

Sarwar said that the government was also setting up new special economic zones for foreign investors in Punjab, adding that security of the foreign investors was the top-most priority of the government.

The consul general appreciated Pakistan's sacrifices in the war against terrorism and acknowledged efforts for peace in the region.

The US diplomat said the United States was fully supporting Pakistan in different sectors including education and health, adding that the US government would continue to support Pakistan in future.