UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Governor, US Consul General Discuss Relations, Kashmir Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:42 PM

Punjab governor, US consul general discuss relations, Kashmir issue

US Consul General to Lahore Catherine Rodriguez met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed Pak-US relations, Kashmir issue and the war on terror during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :US Consul General to Lahore Catherine Rodriguez met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed Pak-US relations, Kashmir issue and the war on terror during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday.

Acknowledging the US government's role in economic development of Pakistan, the governor said the bilateral ties were getting stronger with each passing day. He expressed the hope that US President Joe Biden would play his role in resolving the Kashmir issue, adding that India's war-mongering and atrocities on Kashmiris pose a serious threat to peace in the region. He said that regional peace was not possible unless the Kashmir issue was resolved as per the UN resolutions.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar said Pakistan's armed forces and people had rendered great sacrifices in the war against terrorism, adding that the world should acknowledge Pakistan's efforts for the establishment of peace in the region.

Sarwar said that the government was also setting up new special economic zones for foreign investors in Punjab, adding that security of the foreign investors was the top-most priority of the government.

The consul general appreciated Pakistan's sacrifices in the war against terrorism and acknowledged efforts for peace in the region.

The US diplomat said the United States was fully supporting Pakistan in different sectors including education and health, adding that the US government would continue to support Pakistan in future.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore World Governor United Nations Education Punjab United States Government

Recent Stories

Butina Asks US Immigration Authorities to Deport J ..

3 minutes ago

Nominations sought from KCCI to review Sindh Envir ..

3 minutes ago

Seminar held on cancer at Lincoln Corner Larkana

3 minutes ago

When MPAs vote against party, hurt public confiden ..

3 minutes ago

Navalny to Be Brought to Court in Moscow for Defam ..

6 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity day to be observed across South ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.