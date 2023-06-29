Punjab governor visits Almarah Foundation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman visited Almarah Foundation, along with his wife, on Eidul Azha day.

According to official sources here on Thursday, Punjab Governor said, "Helping destitute children is a big virtue.

" Organisations like Almarah Foundation were playing great role in society, he added.

He also appreciated the efforts of Almarah Chairperson Sophiya Warraich and DIG Mehboob Aslam for establishing orphanage. Balighur Rehman also distributed gifts among the children and exchanged Eid greetings with them.