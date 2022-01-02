Punjab Governor visits Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar visited Faisalabad here on Sunday.

Immediately after his arrival, the governor went to the residence of a renowned industrialist Syed Umar Nazar Shah and condoled with him over sad demise of his mother.

He expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief and prayed rest for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family. He also offered Fateha.

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Chairman NA StandingCommittee Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Faiz Ullah Kamoka, MPA Shakeel Shahid,Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad Zahid Hussain and others were also present on the occasion.