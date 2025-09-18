Punjab Governor visits families of martyrs Major Adnan Aslam & Captain Taimur Hassan

- Home
Published September 18, 2025

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Thursday visited the residences of Shaheed Major Adnan Aslam and Captain Taimur Hassan, where he offered condolences to their families and recited Fatiha for the departed souls.
Major Adnan Aslam embraced martyrdom on September 8 while undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital after sustaining injuries during a counter-terrorism operation in Bannu on September 2. The governor noted that Major Adnan had sacrificed his life while saving a fellow officer, a heroic act that deserved the highest tribute.
Captain Taimur Hassan laid down his life in the line of duty in South Waziristan during the last week of August.
During the visits, the governor prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and lauded their supreme sacrifices for the security and sovereignty of the country.
He said Major Adnan’s gallantry in fighting terrorists and Captain Taimur’s ultimate sacrifice reflected the unwavering devotion of the Pakistan Armed Forces.
Sardar Saleem Haider said the courage shown by the families of the martyrs was exemplary and a source of pride for the nation.
He said the entire nation was proud of such brave sons of the soil, adding that those who laid down their lives for the protection of the homeland deserved the highest respect and remembrance.
“Because of the martyrs’ ultimate sacrifices, the nation is able to breathe in an atmosphere of freedom,” the governor added.
