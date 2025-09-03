Punjab Governor visits flood affected areas to review arrangements for flood victims

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, has visited the flood-affected areas and flood relief camps established in the district and reviewed arrangements for the flood victims.

Deputy Commissioner, Safiullah Gondal, briefed on the ongoing measures for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed was also present.

The governor inspected the stalls in the camps established in the flood relief camp, Ada Pathankot, and other areas.

He reviewed the presence of doctors at the health camp, and he also visited the field hospital and observed the measures taken for the healthcare of the flood victims.

He also met the victims present on the spot and said that the government would not leave the flood victims alone.

The losses to their houses and livestock would be compensated, he added.

The governor termed the rehabilitation measures of the Chiniot district administration as satisfactory and said that all the machinery was active to deal with the natural disaster.

Earlier, the governor inspected various flood relief camps established by the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Talking to the media, he said that he felt the pain and suffering of the flood victims, adding, "We all have to try to get out of this pain and suffering."

He said that he would write a special letter to the Prime Minister to waive the electricity bills of the flood victims for at least 6 months.

He said that he would also demand the waiver of loans of flood-affected people from the Punjab Chief Minister.

The governor said that an accurate estimate of the loss of the poor would be made.

PPP General Secretary Central Punjab, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Divisional President PPP, Syed Inayat Ali Shah, and other party leaders were also present.