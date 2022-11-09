UrduPoint.com

Punjab Governor Visits Mazar-e-Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman visited Mazar-e-Iqbal on the occasion of 145th birth anniversary of Poet of the East, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman visited Mazar-e-Iqbal on the occasion of 145th birth anniversary of poet of the East, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, here on Wednesday.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented the guard of honor to the Governor. The Punjab Governor also noted down his comments in the guest log.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that today there was a need to revisit the thought of Allama Iqbal. He said, "We should forge unity among our ranks in the light of Allama Iqbal's philosophy." He said that Allama Iqbal, by presenting the concept of Pakistan, paved the way for a separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent , and also gave a new dimension and encouragement to the entire Muslim Ummah.

He said that the philosophy of Allama Iqbal needed to be practically adopted.

The Governor said that young generation should study and understand the spirit of self-reliance of Dr. Allama Iqbal and create qualities like 'Shaheen' (eagle) in themselves.

"Learn the lesson of honesty, justice, courage, you will be taken as leader of the world," he cited Allama Iqbal's quot and advised the youth to inculcate these values in themselves as envisioned by Allama Iqbal.

