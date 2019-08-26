UrduPoint.com
Punjab Governor Visits PSCA

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 10:48 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said the PTI government was working hard to extend the model of safe cities across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said the PTI government was working hard to extend the model of safe cities across the province.

Addressing after his visit to Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) Headquarters, he said the model of safe and smart cities was needed for safe Pakistan.

Chaudhry Sarwar said the PTI government was implementing a policy to promote religious tourism, adding safe city centre in Nankana Sahib would be completed soon as this project was of great importance for the protection and security of Sikh yatrees.

He said it was satisfactory that other countries were also appreciating and following this project so that they could protect their cities as well.

On the occasion, PSCA Managing Director Ali Amir Malik and COO Akbar Nasir Khan briefed the Punjab governor about structure and functioning of the department, whereas CCPO Lahore B.A. Nasir apprised him about crime index and law and order situation in provincial capital.

Later, PSCA MD also presented a shield to the Punjab Governor.

