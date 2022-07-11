UrduPoint.com

Punjab Governor's Message On Eidul Azha

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Punjab Governor's message on Eidul Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said on Sunday that Eid-ul-Azha is not only the day to celebrate Eid but also share happiness.

In his message on Eid-ul-Azha, he added, "This day reminds us of the greatest sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

"He said, "We must help and serve the people with our wealth and abilities according to our own means. Let's pledge that we will always keep the spirit of sacrifice."The governor called for putting aside personal differences and demonstrate the greatest collective thinking as well as take special care of the homeland especially the backward sections of the society. "Take good care of your family, your neighbors, loved ones and relatives," he said and asserted that everyone should adopt anti-Corona SOPs.

