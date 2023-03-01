UrduPoint.com

Punjab Governor's Wife Visits Lasoiree's Exhibition

Published March 01, 2023

Punjab Governor's wife visits Lasoiree's exhibition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Begum Ayesha Balighur Rehman, wife of Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, here on Wednesday visited an exhibition of clothes, bags and shoes organized under the auspices of Lasoiree.

Around 112 vendors had set up stalls at the exhibition. The chief guest, Begum Ayesha Balighur Rehman, took a round of the stalls and appreciated the hard work of the skilled workers and artisans.

Bunty Saba and Uzma organized the event where Former PML-N MPA Bushra Butt was also present.

Briefing the Begum Ayesha Balighur Rehman, the event organizer Bunty Saba said that housewives had been provided business under one roof so that they could grow their sale. "There are many women who work at home but do not have enough money to put their work on display or rent a shop, for such women we organize this event," she explained.

She added that this was the 5th event, and women, various famous brands and NGOs from all over Pakistan set up their stalls in the exhibition.

