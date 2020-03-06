UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Governor's Wife Visits Punjab Safe City Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:17 PM

Punjab Governor's wife visits Punjab Safe City Authority

Punjab Governor's wife Parveen Sarwar on Friday visited the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) Head Office where Chief Admin Officer DIG Kamran Aftab and Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan briefed her about the project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor's wife Parveen Sarwar on Friday visited the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) Head Office where Chief Admin Officer DIG Kamran Aftab and Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan briefed her about the project.

During her visit to the PSCA, she visited various sections and appreciated the PSCA working in maintaining law and order. She also especially talked to women employees of the PSCA.

Speaking on this occasion, Begum Parveen Sarwar said that Pakistan Army, other security agencies and projects like safe city played an important role in elimination of terrorism and restoration of peace.

She said that Pakistanis were proud today that Pakistan had become a peaceful country where not only foreign investors and tourists were coming but foreign sports teams were also coming to play here.

Parveen Sarwar said the Safe City Project was among the world's best projects. Setting upof a daycare centre at the PSCA was a good step of the government, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Army Governor Sports Punjab Law And Order Visit Wife Nasir Women Government Best

Recent Stories

Nigeria Believes Russian Technologies Can Help Con ..

3 minutes ago

US trade deficit shrinks on falling China imports

3 minutes ago

Pakistan 6th most populous country in world: AJK m ..

3 minutes ago

5 drug peddlers arrested, narcotics recovered in R ..

3 minutes ago

KP Govt taking necessary steps to protect people f ..

13 minutes ago

Exercise may slow brain aging in older adults

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.