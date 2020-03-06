(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor's wife Parveen Sarwar on Friday visited the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) Head Office where Chief Admin Officer DIG Kamran Aftab and Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan briefed her about the project.

During her visit to the PSCA, she visited various sections and appreciated the PSCA working in maintaining law and order. She also especially talked to women employees of the PSCA.

Speaking on this occasion, Begum Parveen Sarwar said that Pakistan Army, other security agencies and projects like safe city played an important role in elimination of terrorism and restoration of peace.

She said that Pakistanis were proud today that Pakistan had become a peaceful country where not only foreign investors and tourists were coming but foreign sports teams were also coming to play here.

Parveen Sarwar said the Safe City Project was among the world's best projects. Setting upof a daycare centre at the PSCA was a good step of the government, she added.