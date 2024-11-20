Punjab govt accelerates efforts to make Nawaz Sharif Cancer Institute operational

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has directed the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) to expedite the completion of the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research project to make it functional as soon as possible.

Chairing a meeting at King Edward Medical University on Wednesday, the minister reviewed progress on the project and set a target of twelve months for the completion of the first phase. He reiterated that initiatives improving public health are a top priority for the Punjab government. The hospital will be expanded in phases and equipped with modern, state-of-the-art facilities.

The meeting discussed various aspects, including the construction progress, modifications to the master plan, procurement of advanced medical equipment, and other operational arrangements. It also emphasized the importance of establishing a premier bone marrow transplant facility and suggested increasing the number of beds in the Cancer Care Hospital.

Key decisions included appointing highly qualified cancer specialists and establishing a separate hospice center for stage four cancer patients.

The minister underscored the Punjab government’s ambition to develop the hospital into one of Asia’s most advanced cancer treatment centers, providing comprehensive care under one roof.

The meeting, attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Mahmood Ayaz, Dr. Adnan Khan, Prof. Abrar Ashraf Ali, and several other healthcare and IDAP officials, highlighted the urgency of the project. Health Advisor Major General (Retd) Dr. Azhar Mahmood Kiani joined the session via video conference.

The participants resolved to finalize recommendations during the next meeting on Friday. The Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research is poised to become a landmark facility in Punjab's healthcare landscape.