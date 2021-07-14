Punjab govt achieves record vaccination

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab government achieved record vaccination of 308,318 people during the last 24 hours.

This was disclosed by Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Sarah Aslam, in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

She said that vaccination was the only solution to remain safe from the COVID-19 and its all variants.

She said that 118 mobile vaccination camps had also been functional in cattle markets across the provinceto facilitate people and prevention of the COVID-19 and its variants on Eidul Adha.

