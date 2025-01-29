Punjab Govt Acquires 200 ICU Ventilators For Teaching Hospitals
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 09:07 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has welcomed the purchase of 200 ICU ventilators worth 1.73 million euros for government teaching hospitals
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has welcomed the purchase of 200 ICU ventilators worth 1.73 million Euros for government teaching hospitals.
The ventilators have been procured by the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education to enhance critical care facilities across the province.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the minister said that the Elisa 300 model ventilators have been purchased from the German company Lowenstein. He added that instructions have been given to dispatch these ventilators to all government teaching hospitals in February.
Khawaja Salman Rafique reaffirmed that, in line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, the provincial government is making continuous efforts to provide the best healthcare facilities to the people.
Recent Stories
SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025
Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teaching hospitals
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 20
Additional IGP visits NKATI, discusses law and order with business community
Gas bowser blast victims get compensation cheques
Amb. Saima highlights stronger Pak-Senegal bilateral ties
US weapons left behind in Afghanistan; an issue of profound concern: FO Spokespe ..
Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arab Health 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..
Day two of 7th IREF highlights innovations in autonomous aerial systems, cloud s ..
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in ..
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 20 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teaching hospitals4 minutes ago
-
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 2029 minutes ago
-
Additional IGP visits NKATI, discusses law and order with business community4 minutes ago
-
Gas bowser blast victims get compensation cheques4 minutes ago
-
Amb. Saima highlights stronger Pak-Senegal bilateral ties4 minutes ago
-
US weapons left behind in Afghanistan; an issue of profound concern: FO Spokesperson4 minutes ago
-
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in Upper Hazara43 minutes ago
-
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 2025-2643 minutes ago
-
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party1 hour ago
-
Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan and Ireland43 minutes ago
-
IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign against judge43 minutes ago
-
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcoming events42 minutes ago