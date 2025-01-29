Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teaching hospitals

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has welcomed the purchase of 200 ICU ventilators worth 1.73 million euros for government teaching hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has welcomed the purchase of 200 ICU ventilators worth 1.73 million Euros for government teaching hospitals.

The ventilators have been procured by the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education to enhance critical care facilities across the province.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the minister said that the Elisa 300 model ventilators have been purchased from the German company Lowenstein. He added that instructions have been given to dispatch these ventilators to all government teaching hospitals in February.

Khawaja Salman Rafique reaffirmed that, in line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, the provincial government is making continuous efforts to provide the best healthcare facilities to the people.