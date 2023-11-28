Open Menu

Punjab Govt All Set To Launch E-bikes To Prevent City Smog Intensity : Minister

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Punjab govt all set to launch E-bikes to prevent city smog intensity : Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Transport and Livestock Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad on Tuesday said that the government

was all set to launch electric bikes to prevent smog intensity.

He said that the E-bikes would be cost-effective and government employees would also be provided electric bikes on lease.

Talking to a ptv news channel, he said that in an aim to reduce the usage of expensive fuel and protect the environment of the cities government has been introducing E-bike and safe city camera projects in which smoke-emitting vehicles

will be detected by the cameras and immediate alerts were relayed to the field forces.

The Electric Vehicles Policy is the need of the hour to promote a safe environment, local production of e-vehicles, providing incentives, with the ultimate goal of capturing a substantial share of the market, he added.

E-bikes being zero-emission vehicles would use lithium-ion batteries which will emerge as a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to traditional transportation, he mentioned.

The minister stressed that the media should play its role by creating awareness campaigns on private tv channels and radio for the conservation of energy and for wearing face masks during smog weather.

Replying to a question, the administration has started a strict crackdown and announced to charge heavy fines for violations of the traffic rules, adding, that around 33 to 34 crore vehicles were being imposed fines for violating traffic

rules. The purpose of imposing fines is to prevent people from using vehicles that increase pollution. The crackdown will continue till next month, he added.

Punjab government was taking steps in accordance with PM’s eco-friendly measures, he said, adding that Punjab would be the first province in the country to give such a great incentive to owners of electric vehicles.

Related Topics

Weather Punjab Vehicles Traffic Market Media TV All From Government Share PTV

Recent Stories

Process of receiving applications for next year's ..

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

3 hours ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

12 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

12 hours ago
 Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

12 hours ago
Interpol president targeted by torture complaint i ..

Interpol president targeted by torture complaint in Austria

12 hours ago
 Stock markets dip as US inflation comes into view

Stock markets dip as US inflation comes into view

12 hours ago
 Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after cl ..

Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after clashes killed 13 soldiers

12 hours ago
 Oath-taking ceremony held at SPC

Oath-taking ceremony held at SPC

13 hours ago
 Poland's conservatives propose minority govt

Poland's conservatives propose minority govt

13 hours ago
 FM, VP EU Parliament agree to strengthen bilateral ..

FM, VP EU Parliament agree to strengthen bilateral relations

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan