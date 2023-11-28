Punjab govt all set to launch E-bikes to prevent city smog intensity : Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Transport and Livestock Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad on Tuesday said that the government

was all set to launch electric bikes to prevent smog intensity.

He said that the E-bikes would be cost-effective and government employees would also be provided electric bikes on lease.

Talking to a ptv news channel, he said that in an aim to reduce the usage of expensive fuel and protect the environment of the cities government has been introducing E-bike and safe city camera projects in which smoke-emitting vehicles

will be detected by the cameras and immediate alerts were relayed to the field forces.

The Electric Vehicles Policy is the need of the hour to promote a safe environment, local production of e-vehicles, providing incentives, with the ultimate goal of capturing a substantial share of the market, he added.

E-bikes being zero-emission vehicles would use lithium-ion batteries which will emerge as a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to traditional transportation, he mentioned.

The minister stressed that the media should play its role by creating awareness campaigns on private tv channels and radio for the conservation of energy and for wearing face masks during smog weather.

Replying to a question, the administration has started a strict crackdown and announced to charge heavy fines for violations of the traffic rules, adding, that around 33 to 34 crore vehicles were being imposed fines for violating traffic

rules. The purpose of imposing fines is to prevent people from using vehicles that increase pollution. The crackdown will continue till next month, he added.

Punjab government was taking steps in accordance with PM’s eco-friendly measures, he said, adding that Punjab would be the first province in the country to give such a great incentive to owners of electric vehicles.