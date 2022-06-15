Punjab govt allocate Rs 1,800 mln for 90 development schemes of Emergency Rescue Service

The Punjab Government has allocated Rs 1,800 million for 90 development schemes of Emergency Service (1122) in the provincial budget 2022-23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Government has allocated Rs 1,800 million for 90 development schemes of Emergency Service (1122) in the provincial budget 2022-23.

According to the budget documents issued here on Wednesday, Rs 1,311 million will be spent on 52 on going schemes including construction of retaining wall of emergency rescue station at Murree, establishment of Emergency Services at tehsils Hassanabdal and Jand district Attock, establishment of Rescue 1122 services at Barthi and Fazal Katch tehsil Taunsa Sharif, district DG Khan, strengthening of emergency services in all district of Punjab, establishment of community emergency response team (CERTS) for rural areas of Punjab, provision of motorbike ambulance service in remaining 27 districts of Punjab, establishment of rescue station at Kartarpur corridor, district Narowal, establishment of new rescue 1122 station at Maraka Lahore and others.

Rs 488.346 million will be spent on 38 new schemes including establishment of Rescue service in Chak Ball, Rawalpindi, establishment of rescue station at Mithlal Kohat road, district Attock, implementation of community safety program in Punjab, capacity building of snow rescue operations in Murree, 3rd party international validation of emergency service and training, establishment of rescue station at Sunny pull, district RY Khan, provision of missing facilities at DHA Rescue station district Rawalpindi.