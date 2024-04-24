Open Menu

Punjab Govt Allocated Rs 1 Bln For Providing Motorbikes To Students: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 06:15 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Provincial Transportation Minister Bilal Akbar has said that the Chief Minister Youth Initiative is an education-friendly initiative for students on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to which the Punjab government has allocated a huge amount of 1 billion rupees as a subsidy for the provision of motorbikes free of interest in connection with the independence of students.

He said this while speaking to the participants of the webinar about the importance and usefulness of the Chief Minister's Youth Initiative to the students in a function held at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Urooj Fatima, officers of Bank of Punjab, teachers of educational institutions, officers, and students were present in the ceremony.

The Provincial Minister said that under this program, students will be able to get environment-friendly transport, and students over 18 years of age who are studying in regular degree colleges and universities approved by the Higher Education Commission will be eligible to get a motorcycle.

He said that students who have a motorcycle learner permit or license can apply to acquire a motorcycle under this program.

Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar directed that institutions and other places for the convenience of students Information desks should be set up.

Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar answered the questions of the students through a video link. Secretary Transport and Master Transit Department Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi while addressing the webinar said that under the Chief Minister Punjab Students Initiative, 19,000 petrol motorcycles and 1000 electric bikes will be given to the students of Bahawalpur, Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad in the first phase.

He informed the students about the importance and details of this program. He said that students should apply online at bikes.punjab.gov.pk and for more information and details they can contact 042-111-333-267. Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar expressed his views through a video link.

He appreciated the initiative of the Punjab government. He said that the students will make full use of the initiative of Chief Minister Punjab.

He said that motorbikes have been placed in the stalls to guide the students. After the ceremony, a roadshow was organized in which the students took a test ride of the electric bikes in the university area.

