Punjab Govt Allocated Rs. 1.4bln For Emergency Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 1.4 billion under the development fund for the Emergency Service (Rs-1122) in the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to the budget document shared with the media on Thursday, an amount of Rs. 1.224 billion has been allocated for the ongoing schemes of the department while Rs. 175 million will be spent on new schemes.

The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 306 million for strengthening of Emergency Services in all districts of Punjab, Rs. 40 million for implementation of Community Safety Programme in Punjab, Rs. 13 million for 3rd party International Validation of Emergency Service and Trainings and Rs. 5 million for establishment of Rescue cadet corps in colleges and universities in 33 cities of Punjab. While an amount of Rs. 175 million will be spent on two new schemes.

