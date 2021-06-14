UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Allocates 6150 Mln For Sports & Youth Affairs

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:10 PM

The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 6,150 million for ongoing and new projects of Sports & Youth Affairs Department for the fiscal year 2021-22 under the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 6,150 million for ongoing and new projects of Sports & Youth Affairs Department for the fiscal year 2021-22 under the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

According to the budget document on Monday, Rs 2,911.449 million were allocated for ongoing schemes and Rs 3,238.551 million were earmarked for new schemes of the Sports & Youth Affairs.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs 265.364 million were allocated for gymnasiums, Rs 701.586 million for cricket facilities, Rs 324.871 million for football facilities, Rs 12 million for volleyball facilities, Rs 551 million for multipurpose sports facilities, Rs 240.218 for hockey facilities, Rs 376.742 for tehsil sports complex, Rs 103.

594 for squash facilities, Rs 64.266 million for tennis facilities and Rs 271.783 for others and missing facilities.

For new schemes, Rs 660 million had been allocated for high performance centres, Rs 627 million for district development package Rs 149 for multipurpose sports facilities, Rs 15 million for gymnasium, Rs 150 million for special initiatives, Rs 12 million for cricket facilities, Rs 15 million for hockey facilities, Rs 310.442 million for tehsil sports complex, Rs 375 million for others, Rs 100 million for olympic village, Rs 500 million for soft & green sports facilities, Rs 40 million for swimming pools, Rs 247.558 million for missing facilities while Rs 10 million were allocated for athletic tracks.

