Punjab govt allocates record Rs 158 billion for the economic stability of small farmers

Punjab Minister for labor and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan said the Punjab government has allocated record Rs 158 billion for the economic stability of small farmers and it would purchase every grain of wheat on basis of "First in, first get".

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for labor and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan said the Punjab government has allocated record Rs 158 billion for the economic stability of small farmers and it would purchase every grain of wheat on basis of "First in, first get".

Addressing a review meeting of wheat procurement campaign in Sargodha district, the minister said the minimum purchase price of wheat was fixed at Rs 1400 per 40 Kg, adding the government has abolished the condition of gurdawary and ownership certificate.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh, ADCR Meesam Raza and Deputy Director Food Arshad Wattoo were also present.

The minister said no individual or institution would be allowed to buy or store wheat without a food green license, adding that inter-provincial transport of wheat was banned and all the arrangements have been made to make the procurement process transparent.

Giving the briefing to the meeting, Deputy Director Food Arshad Wattoo said the target of wheat procurement in Sargodha district has been fixed as 1, 35,400 metric ton this year which was 18 thousand ton more than last year while 13 procurement centers have been set up, adding that the distribution of gunny bags would be started in district from April 15 while wheat procurement would be started from April 20.

He said the food department had 89 percent gunny bags and for the guidance of farmers a control room has been established, adding that all arrangements have been made to ensure the facilities including water, chairs and other for the farmers at the procurement centers.

The meeting was further informed that two wheat procurement centers have been set up in Sarodha Tehsil with a target fix of 28,000 metric ton. at two center of tehsil Bhalwal 16,000 metric ton, in one center of tehsil Bhera 7,000 metric ton, three centers of Kotmomin 29,000 metric ton, one center of Sahiwal 13,000 metric ton, in one center of Shahpur 14,000 metric ton whereas at three centes of tehsil Sillanwali 28,400 metric ton wheat procurement target has been fix.

Ansar Majeed directed to ensure the availability of sanitizer and mask and also to keep social distancing among the farmers at wheat procurement centers.