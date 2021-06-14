Punjab govt allocates Rs 1,235 mln for tourism

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has allocated Rs 1,235 million under development budget for tourism in provincial budget 2021-22.

According to budget documents, Rs 429.085 million had been allocated for 14 ongoing schemes of tourism while Rs 823.915 million for 20 new schemes.

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht while addressing budget speech in Punjab Assembly on Monday, said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had evolved a comprehensive policy for promotion of tourism sector.

Ongoing schemes for tourism sector included establishment of thematic food court, arts and craft shops and entertainment activity like zip lining, wall climbing, walkways at Patriata, mechanical upgradation of cable car and chairlift Patriata, installation of glamping pods at Patriata, Kotli Sattian, establishment of parkway at Narar Kahuta and others.

New schemes include land acquisition for development of tourism at various sites of North Punjab, construction of multipurpose conference hall, auditorium and restaurant at Kallar Kahar, provision of facilitation centre, landscaping, children ride and entertainment park at Hiran Minar district Sheikhupura and others.