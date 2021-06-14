UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Allocates Rs 1,235 Mln For Tourism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:50 PM

Punjab govt allocates Rs 1,235 mln for tourism

The Punjab government has allocated Rs 1,235 million under development budget for tourism in provincial budget 2021-22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has allocated Rs 1,235 million under development budget for tourism in provincial budget 2021-22.

According to budget documents, Rs 429.085 million had been allocated for 14 ongoing schemes of tourism while Rs 823.915 million for 20 new schemes.

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht while addressing budget speech in Punjab Assembly on Monday, said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had evolved a comprehensive policy for promotion of tourism sector.

Ongoing schemes for tourism sector included establishment of thematic food court, arts and craft shops and entertainment activity like zip lining, wall climbing, walkways at Patriata, mechanical upgradation of cable car and chairlift Patriata, installation of glamping pods at Patriata, Kotli Sattian, establishment of parkway at Narar Kahuta and others.

New schemes include land acquisition for development of tourism at various sites of North Punjab, construction of multipurpose conference hall, auditorium and restaurant at Kallar Kahar, provision of facilitation centre, landscaping, children ride and entertainment park at Hiran Minar district Sheikhupura and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Car Sheikhupura Kotli Kahuta Kallar Kahar Government Million Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Central Bank&#039;s board ..

28 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders humanitarian aid flight ..

58 minutes ago

UKs Johnson Agrees to Strengthen Relations With Sp ..

2 minutes ago

EU&#039;s collective Official Development Assistan ..

1 hour ago

Industries asked to vaccinate their workers

2 minutes ago

Central China gas blast death toll rises to 25: st ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.