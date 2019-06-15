UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Allocates Rs 1,500 Million For Tourism

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:11 AM

Punjab govt allocates Rs 1,500 million for tourism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has earmarked Rs 1500 million for tourism sector with a vision to transform the province into a preferred tourist destination for national and international tourists.

According to the budget documents, an amount of Rs 1187.734 million would be spent on 18 new schemes.

The new schemes include: the establishment of thematic food Court, Arts & Craft Shops and entertainment activity like zip lining, wall-climbing, etc., and walkways at Patriata top station, Murree, Mechanical up-gradation of cable car and chairlift Patriata, land acquisition for construction of a resort at Attock Khurd, establishment of entertainment park with water sports and other facilities at Dhok Talian Lake, feasibility study for identification of tourism potential and master planning at Chakwal, establishment of Tilla Jogian-Rohtas Fort Parkway, procurement of pedal boats for Uchali and Khabeki lakes, district Khushab and others.

Under the Public Private Partnership (PPP project), an amount of Rs 12.596 million would be utilised for development of tourist/ entertainment park at Uchali Lake, Soon Valley, district Khushab.

