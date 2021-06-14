Punjab govt allocates Rs 189,288 mln under ADP 2021-22 for South Punjab

The Punjab government for the first time in history of the province had paid special attention to south Punjab by allocating Rs 189,288 million under the Annual Development Plan (ADP) 2021-22 for South Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government for the first time in history of the province had paid special attention to south Punjab by allocating Rs 189,288 million under the Annual Development Plan (ADP) 2021-22 for South Punjab.

Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht while addressing the budget speech in the Punjab Assembly on Monday said that this year development programme had been separately published in the budget document which was a proof of the incumbent government's determination to protect the rights of people of south Punjab.

He said allocation of Rs 189,288 million was 34 per cent of the annual development programme of Punjab.

He said civil secretariats had been set up in Multan and Bahawalpur and funds were being allocated for the construction of buildings in this regard.

As per the budget document (ADP 2021-22 South Punjab) sector wise allocation are as Rs 15,362 million for school education, Rs 4,866 million for higher education, Rs 157 million for special education, Rs 1015 million for literacy and non formal education, Rs 1,806 for sports and Youth Affairs, Rs 28,304 million for specialized health care and medical education, Rs 5,886 for Primary and secondary health care, Rs 664 million for population, Rs 4,888 million for water supply and sanitation, Rs 7,361 for women development, Rs 22,520 million for Roads, Rs 7,901 million for Irrigation, Rs 1,898 million for energy, Rs 7,679 million for public buildings, Rs 3,967 million for urban development, Rs 11,086 million for agriculture, Rs 1,127 million for forestry, Rs 213 million for wildlife, Rs 274 million for Fisheries, Rs 236 million for food, Rs 1,987 million for livestock and dairy development, Rs 4,057 for industries commerce and investment, Rs 365 million for transport, Rs 316 million for tourism, Rs 340 million for mines and minerals, Rs 1205 million for governance and IT, Rs 147 million for Labour and HR development, Rs 464 million for Emergency Service (1122), Rs 1,488 million for environment and climate change, Rs 152 million for Information and Culture, Rs 193 million for Archeology, Rs 248 million for Auqaf & Religious Affairs, Rs 875 million for Human Rights and Minority Affairs, Rs 14,083 million for planning and development and Rs 35,702 million for special programme/Initiatives.