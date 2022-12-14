UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Allocates Rs 1b Extra Funds For Mattital Road, Says ACS South

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Punjab govt allocates Rs 1b extra funds for Mattital road, says ACS South

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Capt (R) Saqib Zafar, said that the Punjab government has allocated additional funds of Rs one billion for the construction and expansion of Mattital road.

He said that the funds have been allocated through supplementary grant.

ACS South Punjab expressed these views while talking about the project at his office here on Wednesday.

Saqib Zafar further said that 21 kilometers long Mattital road will be constructed as a two-way carriageway and the total cost of the project has been estimated Rs 2.5 billion.

He said that the construction of a 10 km road was underway as Rs 640 million have been spent on the project in the first phase while another Rs.400 million will be spent on the completion of the first phase.

He said that Chief Secretary and Chairman P&D Abdullah Khan Sumbal was briefed about the project on his recent visit to Multan and Rs 1 billion funds have been allocated on his directions for phase second.

He said that the highway department has been directed to speed up the work on the development project.

Mr. Saqib said that the construction of Mattital road will make access to Civil Secretariat South Punjab, Women's University and Hockey Complex easier.

He said that special focus was being paid to the timely completion of mega projects in South Punjab and concerned officials have been convened on Thursday to remove the obstacles in the completion of mega projects in health sector.

