Punjab govt allocates Rs 248.476 mln for Auqaf & Religious Affairs deptt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has allocated Rs 248.476 million as development budget for Auqaf and Religious Affairs department as development budget for the financial year 2021-22.

According to the budget documents issued on Monday, an amount of Rs 201.083 million has been earmarked for eleven new schemes while Rs 47.393 million has been allocated on six ongoing schemes of the department.

The allocated amount for new schemes would be utilized for the construction of underground tank with a capacity of 60,000 gallon for re-use of ablution water at Shrine Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam Multan, construction of underground tank 60,000 gallon for re-use of ablution water at shrine Hazrat Bahauddin Zakriya Multan, Development scheme at shrine Hazrat Noor Shah Bokhari, Maoza Mohsinwal tehsil Mianchannu, district Khanewal, construction of zaireen varandahs, langar Khana and parking place at shrine Hazrat Chanan Pir, district Bahawalpur, up-gradation of public amenities, re-flooring of courtyard and construction of boundary wall at shrine Hazrat Akram Shah Jilani, tehsil Sadiqaabad district Rahim Yar Khan, construction of libraries at 15-Nos shrines in Punjab, up-keeping/conservation and adaptive re-use of landmark shrines/mosques in Punjab and up-keeping/conservation and adaptive re-use of major shrines/mosques in south Punjab.

The allocated amount for regular schemes would be utilized for conservation/restoration of shrine Hazrat Sultan Ahmad Qattal, Jalapur, Pirwala Multan, restoration of shrine Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar, Dera GhaziKhan, conservation/restoration of shrine Hazrat Abdul Wahab Bukhari, Daira Deen Panah, Muzarrargarh, construction of 09 Nos Quran Mahal for Shaheed Quranic Papares at divisional level in Punjab, Assets Management Plan of Auqaf Properties through Geo Mapping, Punjab and Automated collection of donationsat shrines of Auqaf Departnemt.