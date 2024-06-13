Open Menu

Punjab Govt Allocates Rs 2b For Lahore's New Model Fish Market

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art Model Fish Market in Lahore with a budget of Rs 5 billion, as detailed in the 2024-25 Budget documents released on Thursday.

Out of this, Rs 2 billion has been earmarked for the market's construction.

Additionally, Rs 3 billion has been allocated for aquaculture and shrimp farming projects, which have a total projected cost of Rs 8 billion. Overall, the Punjab Finance Ministry has proposed Rs 5.3 billion for the fisheries sector, including Rs 5.2 billion for new development schemes and Rs 100 million for ongoing projects, underscoring its commitment into modernizing the fisheries industry and promoting economic growth in the region.

