'Punjab govt allocates Rs 2b for Sialkot-Pasrur road' : Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Special education Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq said the Punjab government had allocated special funds of Rs 2 billion for dualization and reconstruction of Sialkot-Pasrur Road

Addressing a meeting here Saturday, he assured that tenders of this mega project would be held on December 20, 2019, while its construction work would begin in the first week of January 2020.

He said the government was committed to provide better means of communication.

The Minister revealed that Municipal Corporation had completed tendering process for patch works of 14 inter-city roads in Sialkot at a total cost of Rs 17 million.