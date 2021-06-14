UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Allocates Rs 30,778 Mln For Irrigation

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:30 PM

Punjab govt allocates Rs 30,778 mln for irrigation

The Punjab government has allocated Rs 30,778 million under development budget for uplift of irrigation in provincial budget for fiscal year 2021-22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has allocated Rs 30,778 million under development budget for uplift of irrigation in provincial budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

According to budget documents, Rs 25,393.088 million had been allocated for 112 ongoing schemes while Rs 5,384.912 million for 50 new schemes.

Under new schemes drainage, flood works, small dams, buildings and others would be focused.

