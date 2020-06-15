UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Allocates Rs 31.37 Billion For Agri Sector

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 06:30 PM

Punjab govt allocates Rs 31.37 billion for agri sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has allocated Rs 31.73 billion for the agriculture sector in the financial year 2020-21, with a vision to transform the sector into high value one with consistent approach in promoting value agriculture produces as fruits and vegetables, with 12 per cent of the total agriculture sector annual development programme (ADP).

According to the budget documents, out of total allocation for the sector Rs 7,250 million had been allocated for 39 ongoing scheme while Rs 500 million for five new schemes.

The major initiatives for financial year 2020-21 are rural enterprises for agriculture development project, crop maximization through cooperative farming, promotion of fruits production in Punjab through provision of certified plants, development of hybrid and OPVs in vegetables resilient to climate change, mechanized management of rice crop residues, integrated plan for agriculture development in tehsil Koh-e-Sulman, DG Khan, acquisition of land for establishment of model markets in Rawalpindi, DG Khan and Gujranwala, the national programme for enhancing command are of small and mini dams in rain fed areas of the country, programme for establishment of model markets in Punjab, strengthening of AMRI research and development capabilities in collaboration with the UAF for fabrication of cost effective and efficient smallagriculture implements for small farmers and for transforming the Indus basin with climateresilient agriculture and climate smart water management.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Budget Agriculture Rawalpindi Gujranwala Market Mini (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

5,000 COVID-19 tests for Sharjah government employ ..

21 minutes ago

SEHA unveils UAE&#039;s first Ct scanning technolo ..

36 minutes ago

Emirates Institute for Banking webinar discusses p ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches New Media Academy

1 hour ago

12 prisoners released

6 minutes ago

Fear and impatience as Santorini awaits return of ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.