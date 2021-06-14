UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Allocates Rs 31,497 Mln For Agriculture

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:13 PM

The Punjab government has allocated Rs 31,497 million as development budget for the agriculture sector in provincial budget for the fiscal year 2021-22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has allocated Rs 31,497 million as development budget for the agriculture sector in provincial budget for the fiscal year 2021-22.

According to budget documents, Rs 18, 374.500 million had been allocated for ongoing schemes while Rs 13,122.500 million for new schemes.

Agriculture transformation plan had been included in the fiscal year 2021-22 as per the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to update the agriculture sector on modern lines.

Under this plan basic reforms and revolutionary steps were being introduced in the sector.

It is pertinent to mention here that under 28 new schemes special focus was on agriculture education,agriculture extension, agriculture mechanization, agriculture research, floriculture, water management, PM's package, Crop reporting services, district development package and agriculture transformation plan.

