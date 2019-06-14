Punjab govt allocates Rs 35,000m for roads

The Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs 35,000 million for the road sector in the budget 2019-20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs 35,000 million for the road sector in the budget 2019-20.

According to the budget document, an amount of Rs 28,325.429 million will be spent on 1,131 ongoing schemes of the road sector and Rs 6,674.571 million has been allocated for 55 new schemes, whereas 12 road projects would also be initiated under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Major schemes to be completed are: rehabilitation of a metalled road from Zain to Bharthi including Pile Foundation Bridge over Nullah Sanghar lenght 16 kilometres in Dera Ghazi Khan, construction of high level bridge over river Jhehlum at Langarwal Pattan, Sargodha, rural accessibility programme (Phase-I), up-gradation of road research and material testing institute and building research stations, widening/ rehabilitation of road from Kathwai to Naushera L=16.

75-km in Khushab and dualisation of road from Muzaffargarh to DG Khan.

The new initiatives to be undertaken are an umbrella programme for uplifting of roads network and connectivity in Punjab, rural accessibility programme, Punjab arterial roads improvement programme and widening/ improvement of road from Lodhran to Jalalpur-Pirwala connecting KLM via Bahadurpur, lenght 39.80-km in Lodhran.

Under the 1,131 ongoing schemes, about Rs 22,814.413 million had been allocated for 353 regular schemes and 5,511.016 million for 778 local development programme.