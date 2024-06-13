Punjab Govt Allocates Rs 47.48 Bln For Justice Administration
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated Rs 47.48 billion for the administration
of justice in the 2024-25 budget, announced here on Thursday.
According to budget documents, Rs 10.33 billion is the estimated budget for
the Lahore High Court, whereas Rs 37.15 billion has been reserved for the
lower judiciary, including sessions courts, civil courts, special courts, courts
of small causes, labour courts, the Punjab Appellate Tribunal-II Multan, the
Punjab Appellate Tribunal Lahore, attorneys/legal services including the advocate
general's office, the solicitor department, the Mufassil Establishment, and
The budget amount will be spent on the pay and allowances of the employees,
operating expenses, employees' retirement benefits, physical assets, and maintenance.
It is pertinent to mention here that the government has reserved almost 9.41 percent
more than the amount allocated in the 2023-24 budget for the administration of justice.
In the 2023-24 budget, the government had allocated Rs 43.4 billion for justice administration.
