Open Menu

Punjab Govt Allocates Rs 47.48 Bln For Justice Administration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Punjab govt allocates Rs 47.48 bln for justice administration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated Rs 47.48 billion for the administration

of justice in the 2024-25 budget, announced here on Thursday.

According to budget documents, Rs 10.33 billion is the estimated budget for

the Lahore High Court, whereas Rs 37.15 billion has been reserved for the

lower judiciary, including sessions courts, civil courts, special courts, courts

of small causes, labour courts, the Punjab Appellate Tribunal-II Multan, the

Punjab Appellate Tribunal Lahore, attorneys/legal services including the advocate

general's office, the solicitor department, the Mufassil Establishment, and

the Punjab Judicial academy.

The budget amount will be spent on the pay and allowances of the employees,

operating expenses, employees' retirement benefits, physical assets, and maintenance.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has reserved almost 9.41 percent

more than the amount allocated in the 2023-24 budget for the administration of justice.

In the 2023-24 budget, the government had allocated Rs 43.4 billion for justice administration.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Lahore High Court Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Government Billion Labour

Recent Stories

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

3 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

5 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

5 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

18 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

18 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

18 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan