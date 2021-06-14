Punjab govt allocates Rs 5 bln for environment, climate change

The Punjab government has allocated a development budget amounting Rs 5 billion for environment and climate change for fiscal year 2021-22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has allocated a development budget amounting Rs 5 billion for environment and climate change for fiscal year 2021-22.

During his budget speech, Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said that Rs 2.6 billion had been allocated for new schemes, whereas, Rs 373 million had been allocated for ongoing schemes.

Development funds of Rs 1.

9 billion had been earmarked for other development programme, he added.

Giving details, he said that Rs 148 million had been allocated for capacity building of EPA Punjab for enforcement of environmental standards including Combined Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) and Industrial Estates (IEs) under J&C programme.

An amount of Rs 150 million had also been earmarked for strengthening of strategic planning andimplementation unit, he added.