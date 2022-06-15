Punjab govt allocates Rs 500 million for Food dept

The Punjab government has allocated Rs 500 million for Food department in the financial year 2022-23 under annual development programme

According to the budget document, Rs 497.500 million had been set aside for 9 ongoing schemes while Rs 2.500 million for 1 new scheme.

Ongoing schemes included establishment of food testing laboratory of Punjab Food Authority in Faisalabad, establishment of strategic planning unit in Food department, digitization of inventory control and ERP of Food Directorate, construction of godowns, construction of modern concrete silos of 100,000 tons capacity, establishment of four mobile labs to test and verify sucrose contents in sugarcane, mobile food sampling and inspection infrastructure and establishment of mobile milk testing facilities in Rawalpindi.