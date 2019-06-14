Punjab govt allocates Rs 500m for Food programme

The Punjab government has set aside Rs 500 million for the Food programme with a vision to modernize wheat/ sugar sectors for greater efficiency, productivity and affordability

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has set aside Rs 500 million for the Food programme with a vision to modernize wheat/ sugar sectors for greater efficiency, productivity and affordability.

According to the budget document, an amount of Rs 59.628 million would be spent on two new schemes while Rs 440.372 million on five on-going schemes.

The new initiatives include: Digitization of Inventory and ERP of Food Directorate, Lahore, and establishment/ up-gradation of food testing laboratory, Multan.

The objective behind the allocation was to provide safe food to all, developing private sector stakes in wheat markets, better management of wheat/ sugar inventory for price stabilisation, availability and developing food fortification with the assistance of developing partners, flour miller and other stakeholders to overcome iron and folic acid deficiency, wasting, stunting and anaemia.