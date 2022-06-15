UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Allocates Rs 53.19 Bn For Agri Sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has allocated a total sum of Rs 53.19 billion for agriculture sector in the financial year 2022-23 out of which Rs 14.77 billion will be utilized for development purposes.

According to the budget document, Rs 9.

973823 billion had been set aside for 38 ongoing schemes while Rs 4.796177 billion for 24 new schemes.

Under new schemes work would be done in areas which include agriculture education, agriculture extension, agriculture information, agriculture research, economics & marketing, crop reporting, pest warning and quality control, soil survey of Punjab and water management.

