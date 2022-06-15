UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Allocates Rs 53.32bn For Irrigation

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2022 | 10:09 PM

Punjab govt allocates Rs 53.32bn for irrigation

The Punjab government has allocated a total sum of Rs 53.32 billion for irrigation department in the financial year 2022-23 out of which Rs 27.63 billion will be utilized for development purposes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has allocated a total sum of Rs 53.32 billion for irrigation department in the financial year 2022-23 out of which Rs 27.63 billion will be utilized for development purposes.

According to the budget documents, Rs 21.918250 billion had been allocated for 102 ongoing schemes while Rs 5.

711750 billion for 31 new schemes.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab� government has made allocations knowing the importance of water and its usage to obtain maximum yield of different crops.

The government is focusing on revival and upgradation of small dams in Pothohar besides revival of barrages.

The government is also making efforts to provide clean drinking water to the people of Cholistan.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Water Budget Cholistan Government Billion

Recent Stories

Members from minority community join PML(N)

Members from minority community join PML(N)

4 minutes ago
 Rs 990 mln allocated for 14 schemes of wildlife d ..

Rs 990 mln allocated for 14 schemes of wildlife deptt

7 minutes ago
 Environment & climate change gets Rs 5 bln under A ..

Environment & climate change gets Rs 5 bln under ADP

7 minutes ago
 Salient features Of Punjab budget 2022-23

Salient features Of Punjab budget 2022-23

7 minutes ago
 Arm smuggler held, police recovered weapons during ..

Arm smuggler held, police recovered weapons during crackdown

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan on protective bail in many cases: Rana ..

Imran Khan on protective bail in many cases: Rana Sanullah

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.