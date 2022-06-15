Punjab govt allocates Rs 53.32bn for irrigation

The Punjab government has allocated a total sum of Rs 53.32 billion for irrigation department in the financial year 2022-23 out of which Rs 27.63 billion will be utilized for development purposes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has allocated a total sum of Rs 53.32 billion for irrigation department in the financial year 2022-23 out of which Rs 27.63 billion will be utilized for development purposes.

According to the budget documents, Rs 21.918250 billion had been allocated for 102 ongoing schemes while Rs 5.

711750 billion for 31 new schemes.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab� government has made allocations knowing the importance of water and its usage to obtain maximum yield of different crops.

The government is focusing on revival and upgradation of small dams in Pothohar besides revival of barrages.

The government is also making efforts to provide clean drinking water to the people of Cholistan.