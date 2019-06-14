Punjab govt allocates Rs 800m for Emergency Services

The Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs800 million for the Emergency Services sector in the budget 2019-20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs800 million for the Emergency Services sector in the budget 2019-20.

According to the budget document, an amount of Rs 666.136 million will be spent on 17 ongoing schemes of the sector and Rs133.864 million has been allocated for seven new schemes.

The new schemes are: the construction of boundary wall and security post for Rescue Lines in Faisalabad, establishment of Rescue 1122 station at Dijkot, district Faisalabad, establishment of Rescue 1122 station at Adda Akrywala Jhang tehsil, establishment of Rescue 1122 services at Barthi and Fazal Katch, Taunsa tehsil, establishment of Rescue 1122 station at Zahir Pir, Khanpur tehsil, Rahim Yar Khan district, up-gradation of existing rescue stations in Punjab and provision of missing facilities at Rescue 1122 city Muridke, Sheikhupura district.

Total eight ongoing schemes to be completed in ADP 2019-20.

Major schemes are as under: Strengthening of emergency services in exiting cities; one at DHA Rawalapindi, establishment of emergency services at tehsil Hassanabdal, establishment of Rescue 1122 station at Mustafabad and establishment of emergency services 1122 in Khokharan, Multan.