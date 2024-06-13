Punjab govt allocates Rs 9b for livestock sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated Rs 9 billion for livestock sector in the budget for financial year 2024-25 and most of the funds will go to CM’s initiatives in the sector.

Rs 4 billion will be spent for foot & mouth disease eradication programme, Rs 2bn for livestock card, and Rs 1 billion for livestock asset transfer to rural women in south Punjab – Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khanewal, Kot Addu, Layyah, Lodhran, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur and Vehari districts.

Other projects included strengthening of extension services and semen productions in Karaniwala and Qadirabad.

A sum of Rs 5.3 billion has been earmarked for Fisheries department. Out of it, Rs 5.2 billion will go to CM initiatives like establishment of a model fish market at Lahore and promotion of shrimp farming in the province.