Punjab govt allocates Rs1.1b for Emergency Service 1122

The Punjab government has allocated Rs1.1 billion for the Emergency Service (1122) in the dvelopment budget for the financial year 2021-22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has allocated Rs1.1 billion for the Emergency Service (1122) in the dvelopment budget for the financial year 2021-22.

According to the budget documents issued on Monday, Rs 550 million had been allocated for 19 regular schemes and Rs 550 million for 19 ongoing schemes.

The allocated amount for the 19 ongoing schemes will be spent on establishment of Emergency Service at tehsils Hassanabad and Jand district Attock, establishment of Rescue 1122 station at Dijkot, district Faisalabad, establishment of Rescue 1122 station at More Mandi Sargodha Road, Jhang, establishment of Rescue 1122 Centre at Nokhar, district Gujranwala, establishment of New Rescue 1122 station at Maraka Lahore, establishment of new Rescue 1122 station Badian Road Lahore, establishment of new Rescue 1122 sation at Nazir Garden opposite Journalist Colony, Wahga district Lahore, establishment of Rescue 1122 centre at Shadbagh Lahore, Provision of missing facilities at Rescue 1122 City Muridke, district Sheikhupura, establishment of Rescue 1122 station at Mustafa Abad district Kasur, establishment of Rescue Office at Ellaahbad district Kasur, establishment of Emergency Services 1122 in Khokharan Multan, establishment of Rescue 1122 services at Sub tehsil Headquarters Vehova, Taunsa Sharif district DG Khan, establishment of Rescue 1122 Services at Barthi and Fazal Katch, tehsil Taunsa Sharif district DG Khan.

The allocated amount for the New schemes will be spent on construction of Retaining Wall Emergency Rescue Station at Murree, establishment of Rescue Servic at Mangowal, Jalapur Jattan, and Kathala Chenab district Gujrat, establishment of Rescue station at Kartarpur Corridor, district Norowal, establishment of Rescue Cadat Corps in colleges and universities of Punjab, strengthening of Community Emergency Response Team (CERTS) for rural areas of Punjab, Provision of Air Rescue Service in Punjab, establishment of Rescue station at Bin Hafiz district Mianwali, establishment of Rescue station at Wan Bhachran district Mianwali, establishment of Rescue station at Babu Sabu Lahore, provision of emergency ambulance for tehsil Mian Channu district Khanewal and establishment of Rescue station at Luddan district Vehari.