Open Menu

Punjab Govt Allocates Rs5bn For Tourism Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Punjab govt allocates Rs5bn for tourism development

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Punjab government has allocated Rs 5bn for tourism development, particularly for Murree for FY 2024-25.

The Murree's development projects include the provision of missing facilities at various tourist sites water supply schemes, construction of parking plaza.

According to the Annual Development Plan presented in the provincial budget, Rs 60 million are allocated for the Provision of Missing Facilities for Tourism at TDCP Patriata Chairlift, which remains one of the most attractive tourism spots in the Murree. Moreover,16 kanals land of Murree Improvement Trust had been identified for the construction of a parking plaza.

Earlier, during her several meetings and surprise visits to Murree, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had directed several initiatives which included the construction of public washrooms, demolishing illegal general vehicle stations, new water supply schemes, consideration of modern tram service and cable car systems for the improvement of beauty as well as the development.

Another mega project, feasibility for which will be initiated in FY 2024-25 is the construction of a glass bridge in Murree.

It is worth mentioning that the government has given special importance to tourism in the province. An amount of Rs 250 million has been fixed in budget 2024-25 for Designing, Promoting and Implementing different Eco-Friendly Tourists Facilities in Punjab.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Murree Budget Vehicle Car Government Million

Recent Stories

Sindh allocates Rs454 billion for education depict ..

Sindh allocates Rs454 billion for education depicting 36% increase

5 minutes ago
 Agriculture minister inaugurates lumpy skin diseas ..

Agriculture minister inaugurates lumpy skin disease vaccine

5 minutes ago
 SAU, FAO sign agreement to train farmers in climat ..

SAU, FAO sign agreement to train farmers in climate resilient agriculture, moder ..

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt presents Rs 3.056.27 trillion developme ..

Sindh Govt presents Rs 3.056.27 trillion development, social protection-oriented ..

9 minutes ago
 Sindh allocates Rs. 6.1b for Rangers in 2024-25 Bu ..

Sindh allocates Rs. 6.1b for Rangers in 2024-25 Budget

9 minutes ago
 Police arrest 5 suspects

Police arrest 5 suspects

5 minutes ago
20 gangs busted, 45 criminals arrested: CPO

20 gangs busted, 45 criminals arrested: CPO

9 minutes ago
 Sindh govt proposes Rs37000 as minimum wage

Sindh govt proposes Rs37000 as minimum wage

9 minutes ago
 Rs300 bln earmarked for health sector in Sindh bud ..

Rs300 bln earmarked for health sector in Sindh budget

13 minutes ago
 PTI founder enjoying lavish lifestyle in jail: Azm ..

PTI founder enjoying lavish lifestyle in jail: Azma

13 minutes ago
 South Lebanon village shaken by deadly Israeli str ..

South Lebanon village shaken by deadly Israeli strike

13 minutes ago
 Centre for Peace & Development Initiatives delegat ..

Centre for Peace & Development Initiatives delegation visits PSCA offices

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan