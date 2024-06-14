Punjab Govt Allocates Rs5bn For Tourism Development
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Punjab government has allocated Rs 5bn for tourism development, particularly for Murree for FY 2024-25.
The Murree's development projects include the provision of missing facilities at various tourist sites water supply schemes, construction of parking plaza.
According to the Annual Development Plan presented in the provincial budget, Rs 60 million are allocated for the Provision of Missing Facilities for Tourism at TDCP Patriata Chairlift, which remains one of the most attractive tourism spots in the Murree. Moreover,16 kanals land of Murree Improvement Trust had been identified for the construction of a parking plaza.
Earlier, during her several meetings and surprise visits to Murree, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had directed several initiatives which included the construction of public washrooms, demolishing illegal general vehicle stations, new water supply schemes, consideration of modern tram service and cable car systems for the improvement of beauty as well as the development.
Another mega project, feasibility for which will be initiated in FY 2024-25 is the construction of a glass bridge in Murree.
It is worth mentioning that the government has given special importance to tourism in the province. An amount of Rs 250 million has been fixed in budget 2024-25 for Designing, Promoting and Implementing different Eco-Friendly Tourists Facilities in Punjab.
