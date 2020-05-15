Punjab govt allows resumption of public transport

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab CM Buzdar passed the order after examination of SOPs for resumption of public transport amid fears of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar allowed public transport system across the province amid coronavirus outbreak here Friday.

The sources said that the Punjab Chief Minister chaired a meeting to discuss Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) plan for the public transport in the province.

“CM Buzdar summoned the a session to take up SOPs for public transport,” they said while privy to the development.

Punjab government directed private transporters to follow the guidelines and enforce SOPs to control spread of Coronavirus.

Pakistan International Airlines and other private airlines also hinted at resuming the domestic flight operation before Eid-ul-Fitr. The authorities concerned would issue a schedule on May 16.

Flight operations, reportedly, might be partially resumed at airports of Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar, with permission of 50 per cent passengers allowed on board.

The Punjab government has decided to resume public transport across the province at the moment when there are 13, 914 patients of Coronavirus. So far, there are 803 deaths due to 37, 218 cases of Coronavirus in the country.