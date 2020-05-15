UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Allows Resumption Of Public Transport

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 25 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 01:05 PM

Punjab govt allows resumption of public transport

Punjab CM Buzdar passed the order after examination of SOPs for resumption of public transport amid fears of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar allowed public transport system across the province amid coronavirus outbreak here Friday.

The sources said that the Punjab Chief Minister chaired a meeting to discuss Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) plan for the public transport in the province.

“CM Buzdar summoned the a session to take up SOPs for public transport,” they said while privy to the development.

Punjab government directed private transporters to follow the guidelines and enforce SOPs to control spread of Coronavirus.

Pakistan International Airlines and other private airlines also hinted at resuming the domestic flight operation before Eid-ul-Fitr. The authorities concerned would issue a schedule on May 16.

Flight operations, reportedly, might be partially resumed at airports of Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar, with permission of 50 per cent passengers allowed on board.

The Punjab government has decided to resume public transport across the province at the moment when there are 13, 914 patients of Coronavirus. So far, there are 803 deaths due to 37, 218 cases of Coronavirus in the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab May Government Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Exports increase 12.71% to Rs 2.88 trillion in 10 ..

3 minutes ago

Thailand to Enter 2nd Phase of Easing COVID-19 Res ..

3 minutes ago

NHA to construct two roads projects

3 minutes ago

UK govt in 1.6bn bailout of London transport syst ..

3 minutes ago

Daily Increase of COVID-19 Cases at Below 20 Neede ..

5 minutes ago

UN won't vote electronically in Security Council e ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.