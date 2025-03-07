Open Menu

Punjab Govt Allows Teachers' Holiday On Saturdays During Ramadan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 10:10 PM

The Punjab government has allowed school teachers' holiday on Saturdays during the holy month of Ramadan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Punjab government has allowed school teachers' holiday on Saturdays during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Punjab School education department (PSED) sources on Friday told APP that in this connection, instructions have been issued for the teachers' facilitation, only during the holy month of Ramadan. They said that all government schools have been instructed to implement this decision.

It is worth mentioning here that during Ramadan, students were already given a holiday on Saturdays, and now all government school teachers will also have a holiday on Saturdays.

Furthermore, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) earlier has revised timings for all federal educational institutions during the holy month of Ramazan 2025.

The new timings would come into effect from first Ramazan while the federal schools would automatically revert to those being observed prior to the holy month after the Ramadan.

