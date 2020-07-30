Punjab govt allows time scale promotion to D&SJs

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab government on Thursday allowed time scale promotion to district and sessions judges (D&SJs) in BS-22.

According to a Finance department notification, the Punjab governor allowed time scale promotion in BS-22 to district and sessions judges (BS-21) on completion of seven years satisfactory service, instead of 10 years.

However, the condition of 10 years service shall remain applicable in all other cases, it added.