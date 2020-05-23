Punjab govt allows to open shrines, businesses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :The Punjab government on Friday granted additional exemptions with strict implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to open shrines and businesses.

All shrines under the administrative control of Auqaf and religious affairs were allowed to open on the condition of adopting SOPs devised by the provincial government, said a press release.

Similarly, shops and businesses earlier allowed to operate from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. during May 21 to 24 and shall operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. after May 24, the statement said.