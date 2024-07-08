Punjab Govt Announces 58 New Development Projects For Sahiwal Division
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Punjab government on Monday announced 58 new development projects for Sahiwal Division, worth a total of Rs 48.64 billion under the annual development program for the financial year 2024-25.
According to Director Development and Finance, Dr. Saifullah Bhatti the projects include the construction and repair of roads, stadiums, and educational facilities.
He said the government has also allocated Rs 6.10 billion for ongoing projects in the region.
The new projects include a 67-kilometer long road from Sahiwal to Bahawalnagar, worth Rs 14.24 billion and the repair of the Okara-Depalpur road, worth Rs 11 billion, he said, adding that Other projects include the repair of the Kasur-Multan road, the Okara-Mariptan road and the Sahiwal-Gogera road.
Dr. Safiullah said the government has also allocated Rs 36 crore for the repair of the 13.2-kilometer southern bypass in Okara city.
He further said that the Department of Highways, Sahiwal has started preparing working papers for these projects which will be approved by the Planning and Development Department, Punjab.
Additionally, The Irrigation Department will start a project worth Rs 20.41 crore to restore the Khanwaah canal which will solve the problem of water scarcity for hundreds of acres of land.
