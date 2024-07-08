Open Menu

Punjab Govt Announces 58 New Development Projects For Sahiwal Division

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Punjab Govt announces 58 New Development Projects for Sahiwal Division

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Punjab government on Monday announced 58 new development projects for Sahiwal Division, worth a total of Rs 48.64 billion under the annual development program for the financial year 2024-25.

According to Director Development and Finance, Dr. Saifullah Bhatti the projects include the construction and repair of roads, stadiums, and educational facilities.

He said the government has also allocated Rs 6.10 billion for ongoing projects in the region.

The new projects include a 67-kilometer long road from Sahiwal to Bahawalnagar, worth Rs 14.24 billion and the repair of the Okara-Depalpur road, worth Rs 11 billion, he said, adding that Other projects include the repair of the Kasur-Multan road, the Okara-Mariptan road and the Sahiwal-Gogera road.

Dr. Safiullah said the government has also allocated Rs 36 crore for the repair of the 13.2-kilometer southern bypass in Okara city.

He further said that the Department of Highways, Sahiwal has started preparing working papers for these projects which will be approved by the Planning and Development Department, Punjab.

Additionally, The Irrigation Department will start a project worth Rs 20.41 crore to restore the Khanwaah canal which will solve the problem of water scarcity for hundreds of acres of land.

APP/mjm/378

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Road Sahiwal Okara Bahawalnagar From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange buildin ..

Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

1 day ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

2 days ago
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

2 days ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

2 days ago
 Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

2 days ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

2 days ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan