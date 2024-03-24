Open Menu

Punjab Govt Announces A 90-day Reduction In Prison Sentences

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Punjab govt announces a 90-day reduction in prison sentences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The Punjab government on Sunday announced to reduce the punishment of prisoners across the province by 90 days during Ramazan.

The Punjab Home Department has issued a notification to reduce the sentences of prisoners.

According to the notification issued here Sunday, it has been said that the punishment of prisoners, across the province has been reduced by 90 days during the month of Ramazan. There will be no relaxation of punishment in serious criminal cases.

Likewise, the notification further states that the prisoners involved in the cases of drugs and adultery will also not get concession in sentence. The prisoners involved in robbery and kidnapping, rebellion and espionage will also not get this concession.

Related Topics

Kidnapping Government Of Punjab Punjab Drugs Robbery Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

19 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

19 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

19 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

19 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

19 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

19 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

19 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

19 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

19 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan