Punjab Govt Announces A 90-day Reduction In Prison Sentences
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The Punjab government on Sunday announced to reduce the punishment of prisoners across the province by 90 days during Ramazan.
The Punjab Home Department has issued a notification to reduce the sentences of prisoners.
According to the notification issued here Sunday, it has been said that the punishment of prisoners, across the province has been reduced by 90 days during the month of Ramazan. There will be no relaxation of punishment in serious criminal cases.
Likewise, the notification further states that the prisoners involved in the cases of drugs and adultery will also not get concession in sentence. The prisoners involved in robbery and kidnapping, rebellion and espionage will also not get this concession.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM's message on World TB Day32 seconds ago
-
HWA lauds Sindh govt's decision of issuing Kisan Cards to farmers34 seconds ago
-
Minister offers condolences to family of kite string victim42 seconds ago
-
5 dead, 1223 injured in 1103 RTCs in Punjab45 seconds ago
-
Price control mechanism fully activated: DC10 minutes ago
-
World TB day observed11 minutes ago
-
'Plant for Pakistan' drive continues in Narowal district31 minutes ago
-
Pak Day; flag hoisting ceremony at Pak Embassy Minsk41 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather predicted in KP41 minutes ago
-
600 ration bags of Ramadan package seized, house sealed41 minutes ago
-
“Malanga Gang” involved in street crimes arrested51 minutes ago
-
Three held, stolen items recovered51 minutes ago