Punjab govt announces a 90-day reduction in prison sentences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The Punjab government on Sunday announced to reduce the punishment of prisoners across the province by 90 days during Ramazan.

The Punjab Home Department has issued a notification to reduce the sentences of prisoners.

According to the notification issued here Sunday, it has been said that the punishment of prisoners, across the province has been reduced by 90 days during the month of Ramazan. There will be no relaxation of punishment in serious criminal cases.

Likewise, the notification further states that the prisoners involved in the cases of drugs and adultery will also not get concession in sentence. The prisoners involved in robbery and kidnapping, rebellion and espionage will also not get this concession.